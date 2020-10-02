KITCHENER -- Brantford police say 10 bus shelters around the city were vandalized overnight Thursday.

Officials believe the shelter glass was shattered from someone discharging a weapon, like a BB gun.

The locations are at:

Shellard Lane between Diana Ave and Flanders Drive

Fairview Drive at North Park Street

Brant Ave near Ava Road

Colborne Street at Kiwanis Way

Bell Lane and Mount Pleasant Street

Blackburn Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway

Colborne Street and Iroquois Street

Fairview Drive and West Street

King George Road at Kent Drive

Police say it will cost around $2,000 per shelter for repairs.

A witness told officials they saw an unknown person travelling in a white sedan in the area of Oak Park Road and Hardy Road at around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the witness told them the person discharged a weapon towards a shelter in that area.

Anyone who has any information, or home or dash cam security footage from the areas between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.