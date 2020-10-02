Advertisement
10 Brantford bus shelters vandalized overnight
Brantford police say 10 shelters were vandalized overnight (Supplied: Brantford Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police say 10 bus shelters around the city were vandalized overnight Thursday.
Officials believe the shelter glass was shattered from someone discharging a weapon, like a BB gun.
The locations are at:
- Shellard Lane between Diana Ave and Flanders Drive
- Fairview Drive at North Park Street
- Brant Ave near Ava Road
- Colborne Street at Kiwanis Way
- Bell Lane and Mount Pleasant Street
- Blackburn Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway
- Colborne Street and Iroquois Street
- Fairview Drive and West Street
- King George Road at Kent Drive
Police say it will cost around $2,000 per shelter for repairs.
A witness told officials they saw an unknown person travelling in a white sedan in the area of Oak Park Road and Hardy Road at around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the witness told them the person discharged a weapon towards a shelter in that area.
Anyone who has any information, or home or dash cam security footage from the areas between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.