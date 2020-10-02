KITCHENER -- Brantford police say 10 bus shelters around the city were vandalized overnight Thursday.

Officials believe the shelter glass was shattered from someone discharging a weapon, like a BB gun.

The locations are at:

  • Shellard Lane between Diana Ave and Flanders Drive
  • Fairview Drive at North Park Street
  • Brant Ave near Ava Road
  • Colborne Street at Kiwanis Way
  • Bell Lane and Mount Pleasant Street
  • Blackburn Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway
  • Colborne Street and Iroquois Street
  • Fairview Drive and West Street
  • King George Road at Kent Drive

Police say it will cost around $2,000 per shelter for repairs.

A witness told officials they saw an unknown person travelling in a white sedan in the area of Oak Park Road and Hardy Road at around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the witness told them the person discharged a weapon towards a shelter in that area.

Anyone who has any information, or home or dash cam security footage from the areas between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.