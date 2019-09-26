

Chase Banger, with reporting from Natalie van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A former neurologist accused of 34 counts of sexual assaults against his patients appeared in court with bruising on his face and a fractured nose.

Jeffrey Sloka's defence lawyer is asking for more security after the man was allegedly assaulted while in custody at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

The man has been in custody since his arrest on Tuesday. He appeared in court for the second time on Thursday, where he was seen with a cut under his eye along with the other injuries.

Police have charged him with 34 counts of sexual assault against separate alleged victims, the bulk of whom were patients of his at Grand River Hospital.

"It is alleged, from January 2010 to February 2017, Sloka sexually assaulted patients under his care," a press release from police on the day of his arrest read in part.

Officials say that they believe there may be more victims.

Sloka is scheduled back in court on Friday to ensure the security measures are happening.