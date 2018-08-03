

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital following a rollover on Highway 8 Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Fischer-Hallman exit.

Ontario Provincial Police said the car flipped onto its side and other drivers stopped to help get it back on four wheels.

Police said the driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Traffic was disrupted as a result of the rollover.