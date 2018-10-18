

CTV Kitchener





A three-vehicle crash sent one of the drivers involved to hospital Thursday morning.

Police, EMS and firefighters were on scene to assist as one of the cars involved caught fire.

It happened on Courtland Avenue East at Cedar Street around 9 a.m.

A portion of Courtland was closed and traffic was being re-routed down Cedar.

The extent of the driver's injuries is not known. Officials on scene could not say what caused the crash.