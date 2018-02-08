

CTV Kitchener





One man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash outside Brantford.

Brant County OPP say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, east of Garden Avenue.

According to police, a stopped tractor-trailer was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was killed. His name has not been made public.

Highway 403 was closed in the area until approximately 12:45 p.m.