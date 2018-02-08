Featured
1 person killed in crash on Highway 403
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:49PM EST
One man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash outside Brantford.
Brant County OPP say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, east of Garden Avenue.
According to police, a stopped tractor-trailer was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was killed. His name has not been made public.
Highway 403 was closed in the area until approximately 12:45 p.m.