A crash in Wellington County has left one person with critical injuries.

It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.

Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old male to a Hamilton hospital.

Police indicate speed may have been a factor.

They say the vehicle rolled over and clipped a parked semi-trailer.