1 person in critical condition after crash in Wellington County
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 6:47AM EDT
A crash in Wellington County has left one person with critical injuries.
It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.
Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old male to a Hamilton hospital.
Police indicate speed may have been a factor.
They say the vehicle rolled over and clipped a parked semi-trailer.