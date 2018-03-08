Featured
1 person hurt as taxi and pickup truck collide
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 5:28AM EST
A crash on a Conestoga Parkway off-ramp sent one person to hospital.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday on an off-ramp onto Wellington Street North in Kitchener.
It involved a taxi, which was heavily damaged, and a pickup truck.
Officials say one person involved in the collision complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.