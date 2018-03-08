

A crash on a Conestoga Parkway off-ramp sent one person to hospital.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday on an off-ramp onto Wellington Street North in Kitchener.

It involved a taxi, which was heavily damaged, and a pickup truck.

Officials say one person involved in the collision complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.