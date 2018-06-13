

CTV Kitchener





One person was injured when a house caught fire in the community of Kilbride, east of Puslinch.

Firefighters from Hamilton, Burlington and Milton were called to the home on Blind Line around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames.

The two people living in the house were both able to get outside on their own. One of them was taken to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation, and was released from care later in the morning.

A family cat had not been account for as of 10 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire likely started on the back deck, possibly in a chiminea or fire pit. It is not considered suspicious.