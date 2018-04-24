Featured
1 person dies following serious crash near Stratford
A large section of Perth Road 130 was blocked off by police following a serious collision on Monday, April 23, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018
One of two people airlifted from the scene of a serious collision has died of her injuries, police say.
She has been identified as Elizabeth Hibbert, an 81-year-old woman from St. Marys.
Perth County OPP say she was one of two people in a car that collided with a transport truck at Perth Road 130 and Perth Line 32, west of Stratford and southeast of Sebringville, Monday afternoon.
The other person in the car remained in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. The truck driver was not seriously hurt.
Police say they do not expect to lay charges in connection with the crash.