

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a crash near Flamborough, police say.

It happened on Highway 8 between Sheffield Road and Concession 5 in Flamborough.

Police say a 36-year-old Hamilton man was ejected and not wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, the man was travelling north on Highway 8 when he appeared to try and overtake a vehicle in front of him.

Officials say at that point the man saw oncoming trafic and tried to get back into the lane, but lost control and was hit by oncoming traffic.

All lanes are closed in both directions.

Ornge was called to the scene and landed at 11:22 a.m.

But they did not transport a patient and have since departed.