$1 million lottery ticket sold in Guelph
File photo of Lotto 6/49 tickets. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:47PM EST
KITCHENER – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Guelph is going to become the city's newest millionaire.
The OLG says that a guaranteed $1 million prize was sold for the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on Nov. 13.
“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Guelph,” says OLG vide-president of brand and marketing Randy Weyersberg in a statement.
The release did not say where the ticket was sold from.
The OLG says the $1 million prize draw gives people another 104 chances of winning a million each year.