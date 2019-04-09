

CTV Kitchener





The City of Waterloo is providing financial incentives for businesses to improve their spaces.

Just under $1 million in funding is available for 2019 until the program in its current form expires in December 2020.

The application windows are from April 22 until May 27 and October to November 2019. Those dates haven’t been confirmed yet.

The funding is through the city’s community improvement plan. Since the plan was approved by council in 2016, staff have approved and funded more than 30 applicants.

Applicants can receive up to $50,000 in matching grants for interior or exterior upgrades.