A new home under construction has burned to the ground.

It happened at a rural address in Mitchell on Dec. 30 around 7 p.m.

The home, an estimated 7,800 square feet, went up in flames, leaving only a foundation.

Though it is not being considered suspicious, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

The owner was hoping to move in on March 1, and estimated the damage done at around $1 million.

A total of 45 firefighters from four stations responded to the blaze, which was fully invovled upon arrival.

Fire officials were on-scene until about 3 a.m. They returned in the morning to ensure there were no hot spots.