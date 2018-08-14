

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo city council approved a consulting contract of over $1 million for the expansion of the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Parkin Architects Limited has been awarded the bid.

Services will include design services, project management, field review, and more.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $26.6 million.

The facility on Father David Bauer Drive currently houses an arena, an indoor track, a pool, and bookable rooms.

City officials expect the project to be completed by spring or summer of 2021.