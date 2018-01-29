

CTV Kitchener





Two convenience store robberies which occurred five hours apart were committed by the same man, police say.

Both robberies took place on Friday in Cambridge. A store on Elgin Street North was robbed around 2:30 p.m., and a store on McKay Street was robbed around 7:30 p.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man was arrested around 10 p.m. in connection with both robberies.

The 29-year-old Cambridge man is facing two counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a disguise with criminal intent.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.