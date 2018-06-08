

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead after a collision between a farm tractor and an SUV on Thursday night in Perth County.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Perth Line 34, between Perth Roads 108 and 109 in the Township of Perth East.

Police said the driver of the SUV, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The farm tractor driver was uninjured.

Members of the technical collision unit were on scene investigating. As a result, Perth Line 34 between Perth Road 108 and Perth Road 109, was closed for several hours.

Police said they will not be releasing information regarding the deceased driver’s identity until next of kin are notified.

The road has since reopened.