1 dead, 3 others transported to hospital after crash near Acton, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 60-year-old SUV driver from Fergus has died in hospital following a collision involving two vehicles.

In addition, two other people in the SUV were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, OPP said in a news release.

The driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, OPP said.

On Tuesday around 6 a.m., OPP said officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Wellington Road 125, just north of Acton, Ont.

Initial reports indicated that a southbound SUV was struck by a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on Halton-Erin Townline, OPP said.

A photo provided by OPP shows a vehicle at rest on a hill adjacent to the roadway.

The vehicle has extensive damage along its front and passenger side.

The roadways around the collision were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.