1 COVID-19-related death reported in Waterloo Region; 99 in hospital

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained unchanged at 99.

There are 15 people in area ICUs.

Another 583 COVID-19 cases were added to the region's total. To date, Waterloo Region has reported 33,242 COVID-19 cases, including 25,383 recoveries and 321 deaths.

There are at least 7,277 active cases in the area, the first time active cases have passed 7,000 in Waterloo Region.

There are 64 active outbreaks listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard, including 32 in long-term care homes, 26 in congregate settings and six in hospitals.

A new death was listed under an outbreak at Nithview LTC, which was declared on Jan. 5. There are 16 total cases, six in staff and 10 in residents, associated with that outbreak.

The region’s variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,128 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,098 are the Delta variant

265 are the Omicron variant

A total of 1,166,259 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region to date, including 227,552 third doses. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 87.01 per cent have one dose and 81.17 per cent have two doses. As for the entire population, 82.35 per cent have one dose and 76.87 per cent have two doses.

As of Thursday, 3,630 people in Ontario are in hospital and have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 500 people in ICUs across the province.

The province also reported that of the 3,630 people hospitalized, 54 per cent are seeking care due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons and are now testing positive for the virus.

In intensive care, 82 per cent of patients are admitted primarily for COVID-19, while the remaining 18 per cent are testing positive but are being treated for a separate issue.

The province reported an additional 9,909 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but officials say that number is an underestimation.

There were also 35 more COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

With files from CTV Toronto