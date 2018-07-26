

CTV Kitchener





Premier Doug Ford announced that a portion of a 10 year, $1.9 billion mental health pledge will go to police and first responders to deal with mental health issues.

The money was announced for police on July 24, and will also allow forces to fund de-escalation training.

In Waterloo Region, police already work closely with mental health professionals.

IMPACT is a team of seven full-time and one part-time mental health clinicians who respond to mental health calls with police.

They have been working with police since 2013.

About 75 per cent of calls that the team responds to prevent a hospital visit.

Desipte successful numbers, IMPACT can only attend a portion of calls due to staffing, which means the money will be a big help.

“We’re only able to respond to about 20 per cent of mental health calls where police are involved, so we’re really not able to serve every resident of our community,” said Brooke Young, the director of services at Waterloo-Wellington Canadian Mental Health Association.

The extra funding in the region could free up money for more staffing, allowing more calls to be attended by mental health nurses.