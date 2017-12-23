

CTV Kitchener





Almost 3,500 commercial vehicles were stopped during the OPP’s week-long safety blitz on the province’s highways.

More than 1,800 charges were laid and 71 unsafe trucks were taken off the road.

Officers were looking for aggressive, distracted and dangerous drivers, as well as unsafe or defective equipment.

Police say 6,200 crashes this year involved transport trucks.

Of those, a truck driver was at fault 60% of the time.