$1,500 banjo stolen from vehicle: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP are investigating an incident they say involved the theft of a very valuable musical instrument.
Police first received reports of a theft from vehicles at Fourteenth Street in Simcoe around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
They say that, earlier that morning, a banjo that cost around $1,500 was taken from one of the vehicles.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.
Officials are reminding the public to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
LIVE RESULTS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
'More of the same': Canadian newspaper front pages day after election night
Much of the country is waking up to 'more of the same' Tuesday morning after Canadians re-elected another Liberal minority government in the 2021 federal election.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Voters sent a chastened Trudeau back to his job with a stern warning
All of Canada has just repeated a message sent loud and clear to Justin Trudeau two years ago: 'we don’t trust you with a majority,' writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier fails to win seat, but party increases popular vote
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has failed to win back his old seat in Beauce, Que., but his party looks to increase its popular vote.
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
A 36-day federal election campaign came to an end with a result that will give the Liberals another minority government. Replay the CTVNews.ca live blog from election day.
Windsor
-
Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.
-
2 new deaths, 39 additional COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 39 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Barrie
-
Federal election results from Barrie and surrounding areas
CTVNewsBarrie.ca has complete coverage of the 2021 federal election from nine local ridings across the region.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another drop in new COVID-19 cases with 574 infections logged
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported.
-
Lake Simcoe airport wraps up phase one of expansion
Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) moves forward with its expansion to attract more business to the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area of Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge neighbourhood as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
Fatal fire in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood deemed suspicious
Sudbury fire officials say police and the fire marshal have been called in to investigate a suspicious fire where one person was found dead.
-
Liberals maintain the Sudbury riding in tight race
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Viviane Lapointe the MP-Elect for the Sudbury riding.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 58 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Across the province, health officials confirmed another 574 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 764 more existing cases are now considered resolved.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another drop in new COVID-19 cases with 574 infections logged
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported.
-
Ontario premier calls for unity after election as COVID-19 vaccine certificates loom
Ontario's premier is calling for unity after the federal election as his province prepares to introduce COVID-19 vaccine certificates.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Montreal
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Nine people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
-
People's Party of Canada logo provides inadvertent lesson on invasive species and biodiversity
The People's Party of Canada's inadvertent use of a Norway Maple leaf in their logo instead of a domestic Sugar Maple provided a learning opportunity about invasive species and biodiversity.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
INTERACTIVE: The federal election results in Manitoba
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Conservatives largest decline occurred in Calgary, political scientist attributes drop to Kenney's pandemic response
A Calgary political science professor says Conservatives are losing their grip on Alberta and Premier Jason Kenney's scant leadership amid the pandemic was reflected in the federal election results.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
Edmonton
-
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by triple-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais holds lead over Conservative Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais holds a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach after Monday night's initial count, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Vancouver
-
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but three were still too close to call as of 6 a.m. the next day.
-
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
-
With more than 300 in hospital, health officials to provide another update on COVID-19 in B.C.
After announcing nearly 1,700 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, health officials in British Columbia will give another update on the spread of the disease Tuesday.