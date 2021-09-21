$1,500 banjo stolen from vehicle: Norfolk County OPP

KITCHENER -

Norfolk County OPP are investigating an incident they say involved the theft of a very valuable musical instrument.

Police first received reports of a theft from vehicles at Fourteenth Street in Simcoe around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

They say that, earlier that morning, a banjo that cost around $1,500 was taken from one of the vehicles.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.

Officials are reminding the public to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside.