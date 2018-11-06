

CTV Kitchener





A large fire consumed a barn on Tuesday, filling the sky with dark smoke.

Wellington County OPP and North Wellington Fire responded to the fire on Side Road 2 near Mount Forest.

The fire began just before 2 p.m.

A fire official said that 250 goats, 20 rabbits and two horses were lost, as well as milking equipment.

Charles Hamilton, a training officer with the Wellington County Fire said the extreme wind conditions made for a tough fight.

"At first we thought there was a person inside the building, trapped, fortunately that wasn't the case," said Fire Chief David Guilbault.

According to Hamilton, Minto, Mapleton and Grand Valley fire departments were also assisting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while firefighters fought the blaze.

The cost of the fire was estimated at over $1.5 million.

There was no word on what caused the fire.