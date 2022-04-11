1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday

There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.

Those 60 and older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people, can now get their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Ontario.

In Waterloo Region, roughly 70,000 people make up the 60 and over population.

Many were out right away Thursday, as roughly three dozen people could be seen lined up outside the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo at the noon hour.

Fourth doses are also available at the Beechwood clinic in Cambridge, as well as at many pharmacies, community centres, public libraries, and doctors’ offices.

Public health is reminding residents that first, second, or third doses are still available at these clinics as well.