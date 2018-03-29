

More than 1,000 elementary school students in Waterloo Region were suspended from class this week.

Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health say 1,101 suspensions took effect Wednesday due to issues with missing or incomplete vaccination records.

That number represents about 20 per cent of the 5,606 students who were warned earlier this month that they would be suspended if they didn’t get their records in order.

The suspensions will be lifted when the health unit is provided with complete, up-to-date immunization records for affected students, or after four weeks.

All elementary school students in Ontario must be immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and meningococcal disease. Students born after 2010 must also be immunized against chickenpox.