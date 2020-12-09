Advertisement
1,000-pound wheel of cheddar arrives at Waterloo grocery store
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:52PM EST
A 1,000-pound wheel of cheddar has arrived at a Waterloo grocery store (Twitter: Vinenzo's Waterloo)
KITCHENER -- Get your crackers ready! A 1,000-pound wheel of cheddar has arrived at a grocery store in Waterloo.
Vinenzo's in Waterloo sent out a tweet on Wednesday announcing the arrival of the two-year aged Mammoth cheddar from Wisconsin. The store said it carries a cheese tradition that started 200 years ago.
The cheese is described as sharp and creamy.
Pre-cut pieces of the cheddar are available for sale at the store, just in time for the holidays.