KITCHENER -- Get your crackers ready! A 1,000-pound wheel of cheddar has arrived at a grocery store in Waterloo.

Vinenzo's in Waterloo sent out a tweet on Wednesday announcing the arrival of the two-year aged Mammoth cheddar from Wisconsin. The store said it carries a cheese tradition that started 200 years ago.

Mammoth Cheddar has arrived at Vincenzo's. This 1000 lb. Wisconsin 2 Year old Cheese carries on the tradition of Mammoth cheddars that started 200 years ago. Sharp, creamy. Pre-Cut Gift wrapped chunks available in store.

The cheese is described as sharp and creamy.

Pre-cut pieces of the cheddar are available for sale at the store, just in time for the holidays.