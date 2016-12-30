

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017.

And if you’ve yet to figure out how you’re going to do that, there’s no shortage of free ways to celebrate around Waterloo Region and Guelph.

In Kitchener, the party gets underway at Carl Zehr Square at 6 p.m., with family-friendly activities including pictures with superheroes, free hot chocolate, retro arcade games and a Batmobile inside City Hall. There will also be live music and a countdown to midnight.

The City of Waterloo is hosting a series of free events through the afternoon and evening, including free skating at Albert McCormick Arena from 2 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., an evening free skate at RIM Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., and an event at Waterloo Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a special early New Year’s countdown at 9 p.m.

Cambridge’s New Year’s Eve party runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hespeler Arena. In addition to free skating during one-hour intervals, it features crafts, games and other activities.

Sparkles in the Park has been ongoing in Guelph since Dec. 17, but Saturday marks its final night. As always, fireworks will light up Riverside Park starting at 8 p.m.

However you’re celebrating the end of 2016, you can take advantage of free rides from Grand River Transit starting at 6 p.m., and from Guelph Transit starting at 7 p.m. – both with extended hours and special schedules.