

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A vehicle lost control while driving along a residential street in south Kitchener, hitting a tree and multiple parked vehicles as it travelled across lawns and driveways.

It happened late Monday night on Maitland Street, in southwest Kitchener’s Huron Park neighbourhood.

Shortly before midnight, Teresa Buch and her husband were awoken by a call from a police officer telling them what had happened.

“We came outside to a vehicle on our front lawn, up against our neighbour’s van,” she says.

Those two vehicles were two of four involved in the crash. Another neighbour’s vehicle had also been hit, as had the Buches’. All of them had been parked in driveways.

A tree was also knocked down.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with careless driving.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto