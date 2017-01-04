Featured
Young driver caught travelling 89 km/h above speed limit: OPP
It wasn’t a very happy start to the new year for a 17-year-old boy pulled over by police in Perth County.
OPP say the teen’s vehicle was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, while on Highway 23 near the community of Atwood, south of Listowel.
A radar device had allegedly measured the vehicle’s speed at 169 km/h.
The speed limit on that stretch of Highway 23 is 80 km/h.
As a result, the boy lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for one week.
He may face further consequences through the court system, where he faces one charge of racing a vehicle.
