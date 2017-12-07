

Police in Brantford want to know if anyone recognizes a robbery suspect based on his appearance – or based on his voice.

A convenience store at the corner of St. George and Grand streets was robbed around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Video and audio of the robbery were captured by a surveillance camera behind the counter.

In the video, a man is seen walking into the store with a baseball bat extended outward from his hands.

“Hang up the phone right now,” he says, before passing a plastic bag to the clerk and adding “You know what to do.”

As the clerk empties the cash register’s contents into the bag, the intruder – still holding the bat out – tells him to include the coins.

He then asks if the clerk can empty the ATM. After being told no, he grabs the bag and leaves the store.

Police say the man is white and about six feet tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call the detective assigned to the case at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206.