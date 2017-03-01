

The Canadian Press





A media report says Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is planning to cut electricity rates by 25 per cent this year.

The Toronto Star reports that Wynne's cabinet is expected to approve the move today, with an announcement to come as early as Thursday.

Sources told the newspaper the Liberals intend to slash soaring hydro bills largely by "smoothing out" the financing costs of electricity generation contracts over longer periods.

The reduction would include the eight per cent rebate on the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax that kicked in this year.

Wynne's office would not confirm the plan to The Canadian Press.

But the premier, whose government faces no bigger political issue at the moment than hydro bills, has promised further relief for ratepayers ahead of the spring budget.