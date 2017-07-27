

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have been tasked with conducting an independent investigation into the alleged beating of a teenager by an off-duty police officer.

Dafonte Miller was allegedly attacked on Dec. 28, 2016, while walking to a friend’s house in Whitby.

The 19 year old’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, has said that he was beaten “within an inch of his life” by two men, one of whom identified himself as a police officer.

In Ontario, cases where somebody is seriously injured during an interaction with police are examined by the Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU says it was not aware of the Miller case until April, when they were contacted by Falconer.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Thursday that Toronto Police chose not to inform the SIU based on “the facts they had at the time.”

Miller had been charged with an assortment of weapons and drug charges. All of those charges were later dropped.

Toronto Police Const. Michael Theriault and his brother are now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

With files from CP24