A veteran Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested for the fourth time this year.

The officer was first arrested in January on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and sexual assault.

The officer’s name has not been made public. Police say this is because the initial incident is family-related and they do not want to identify the victim.

They were released from custody and arrested two weeks later for allegedly breaching a condition.

The third arrest came in June foran alleged breach of court orders.

Police announced Friday that the officer was arrested once again on Thursday and charged with one count of criminal harassment and one count of breach of undertaking.

All of the arrests have occurred in London. Police say the initial charges relate to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.

The officer has been suspended with pay since their January arrest.