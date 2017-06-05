

Five Waterloo Regional Police officers has been cleared of wrongdoing in the case of a man who died of a meth overdose.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was called in to look into the matter, as they are whenever somebody dies or is seriously injured while interacting with police.

This particular investigation looked at an incident that occurred in the Lancaster Street and Bridgeport Road of area on Jan. 30, 2016.

According to the SIU, paramedics were called to the home in response to a possible drug overdose. As the man was not being entirely cooperative with them, they called police for assistance.

The 37-year-old man remained difficult to deal with after police arrived, doing things like diving out of a lift chair and refusing to keep his limbs still.

A few minutes later, he was dead. An autopsy blamed the death on methamphetamine.

None of the police officers agreed to talk to SIU investigators, who instead formed their decisions based on interviews with the paramedics and other witnesses, as well as the post-mortem examination and forensic evidence.

“(The man) was exhibiting definitive signs of excited delirium, was agitated, uncooperative, and was actively resisting medical assistance,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in a news release.

“There is no evidence that any of the WRPS officers who had contact with the man while he was alive in any way contributed to his death.”