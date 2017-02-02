

CTV Kitchener





New charges will be laid against a Waterloo Regional Police officer who was suspended from duty two weeks ago.

The officer is already charged with six counts of assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon in connection to attacks alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2015, during times when the officer was not on-duty.

According to police, the officer was arrested Thursday morning by London Police for allegedly breaching court orders.

Police have not released the name of the officer, because they say doing so may identify a victim in the case.

They have said that the officer has been working for them for 17 years, is currently a patrol officer based in Waterloo, and has been suspended from their duties with pay.