With a little more than one year until the next election, a new trustee has been added to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Trustees voted Wednesday night to name Courtney Waterfall as a new trustee for Cambridge and North Dumfries.

She replaces Andrea Mitchell, who resigned her position in March.

Waterfall, who lives in Cambridge, was selected over eight other applicants.

Each of them pitched their candidacies to trustees Wednesday night in a series of five-minute presentations.

“I am excited to work with this great team of trustees to make a difference for education in Waterloo Region,” she said in a news release.

Cambridge and North Dumfries are also represented on the board by Colin Harrington and Cindy Watson.