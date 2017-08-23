

CTV Kitchener





The presence of methane gas was one of the topics of discussion at a Woolwich Township council meeting in Elmira Tuesday evening.

A member of the citizen’s public advisory committee voiced concerns about the levels of methane gas coming from the former Bolender Park landfill and recommended the installation of methane warning devices for residents in the area.

The township says it will undertake more testing in August or September and a full report will come back to council once results are received.

Methane is a common gas emitted from landfill sites.