Police are trying to track down a man who sexually assaulted a teen walking near downtown Woodstock earlier this month.

The victim, who is described as a young female, was walking in the area of Wilson and Hounsfield Streets around 10:30 p.m. on July 14 when police say she was approached by the man, who asked for directions.

Police say the man walked past the teen after she provided the information, but then grabbed her from behind.

They say he then pulled her off the sidewalk, sexually assaulted her, and fled.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s with brown eyes, a slightly larger build, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say he is around 6 feet tall with a goatee and shoulder-length cornrows.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey baggy sweatpants, and black shoes.