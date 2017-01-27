Featured
Woodstock Police make $17,000 drug bust
A Woodstock man is facing charges as the result of a drug investigation in that city.
Woodstock Police say they executed a search warrant Thursday as part of an investigation into prescription drug trafficking.
As a result, officers seized marijuana, cocaine, prescription drugs, cash and several weapons.
Police estimate the total value of the drugs and cash at $17,000.
A 34-year-old man is now charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation.
