The nursing home in Woodstock where former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of killing several residents has been ordered to not take new clients.

A directive from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care ordered the home to not allow new admissions, citing a risk of harm to the health and well-being of residents in the home.

“Certain practices” have to be addressed according to the Ministry’s inspection branch.

A spokesperson for Caressant Care Nursing Home says staff are working with an external consultant to comply with the suggested changes.