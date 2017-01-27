Featured
Woodstock Caressant Care ordered to not take new admissions
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 9:36AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 9:39AM EST
The nursing home in Woodstock where former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of killing several residents has been ordered to not take new clients.
A directive from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care ordered the home to not allow new admissions, citing a risk of harm to the health and well-being of residents in the home.
“Certain practices” have to be addressed according to the Ministry’s inspection branch.
A spokesperson for Caressant Care Nursing Home says staff are working with an external consultant to comply with the suggested changes.
