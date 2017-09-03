

CTV Kitchener





OPP say wooden pallets were placed on a railway line near the Caledonia blockade Saturday and deliberately set on fire.

Officers near the Argyle Street demonstration saw a group of people walking on Sixth Line around 8 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, police followed them towards the tracks and that’s when they spotted the fire.

Six Nations Fire were called to the scene to put out the flames.

OPP are investigating the incident and are trying to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.