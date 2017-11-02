

CTV Kitchener





Two women are facing charges following a robbery in northwest Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man contacted them Thursday morning, telling them he had been robbed in the Keats Way area.

According to police, the man had met the women online and arranged for them to visit his home, only for them to pull out a stun gun and a knife and rob him.

A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, have been charged with robbery and other offences.

Police say the items that were stolen from the man were found and returned to him.