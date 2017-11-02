Featured
Women accused of using stun gun, knife in robbery
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 2:34PM EDT
Two women are facing charges following a robbery in northwest Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man contacted them Thursday morning, telling them he had been robbed in the Keats Way area.
According to police, the man had met the women online and arranged for them to visit his home, only for them to pull out a stun gun and a knife and rob him.
A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, have been charged with robbery and other offences.
Police say the items that were stolen from the man were found and returned to him.