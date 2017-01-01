Featured
Woman with two children in the backseat charged with driving drunk
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Kitchener. (Jan. 1, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:00PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:19PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a woman with impaired driving after she crashed her car in Kitchener.
Neighbours saw the car hit a snowbank on Overlea Drive around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
They came out to help the woman but when they smelled what they thought was alcohol they called police.
The woman was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle.
Police say there were two children in the backseat of the car.
They are now in the care of relatives.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Body found floating in Grand River near Freeport Hospital
- Woman with two children in the backseat charged with driving drunk
- Nine hour standoff ends after police find no one at home
- Region says Friday’s waste collection to be delayed by a week
- Police investigating trailer fire, break-ins in West Montrose