Waterloo Regional Police have charged a woman with impaired driving after she crashed her car in Kitchener.

Neighbours saw the car hit a snowbank on Overlea Drive around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They came out to help the woman but when they smelled what they thought was alcohol they called police.

The woman was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle.

Police say there were two children in the backseat of the car.

They are now in the care of relatives.