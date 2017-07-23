Featured
Woman sexually assaulted overnight in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 11:54AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 5:52PM EDT
A woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning in Waterloo.
Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. at Westmount Road and Erb Street.
A passerby helped the woman get away from the suspect.
Police said the suspect fled on foot. He is described as Hispanic, unshaven, between the ages of 20 to 25.
