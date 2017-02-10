

A woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man behind Resurrection Catholic Secondary School on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman was walking alone along a pathway between Resurrection Drive and Westforest Trail around 1 p.m.



She was approached by an unknown man who began talking to her. The woman attempted to use her cellphone to call for help when the man allegedly grabbed her, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the woman’s screams were heard by a passerby who intervened. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

Resurrection Catholic Secondary School was placed in a hold-and-secure procedure at 1:35 p.m. It was lifted around 2 p.m. when police found the suspect.

The man has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.