A 55-year-old woman was seriously hurt after her snowmobile hit a tree in rural Huron County.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at a park on Southline Avenue east of Kincardine and north of Lucknow.

Huron County OPP say the London woman was first taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in London.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.