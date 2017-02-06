Featured
Woman seriously hurt as snowmobile hits tree near Kincardine
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 5:21PM EST
A 55-year-old woman was seriously hurt after her snowmobile hit a tree in rural Huron County.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at a park on Southline Avenue east of Kincardine and north of Lucknow.
Huron County OPP say the London woman was first taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in London.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
