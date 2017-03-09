Featured
Woman's body pulled from Port Stanley Harbour
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:13AM EST
A body has been recovered from a vehicle submerged in the harbour at Port Stanley.
Elgin County OPP say the body of a 47-year-old woman was found inside a vehicle that drove into the water around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. The woman, along with a PT Cruiser, was pulled from the water around 6 p.m. Wednesday by the Underwater Search and Rescue Team.
Police have not identified the woman but say no foul play is suspected.
