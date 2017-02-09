

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital after police said a woman ran a red light in Brantford, Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., police said, a Chrysler van did not stop at a red light on Clarence Street at Dalhousie Street.

The van was struck by a Chrysler 300 in the middle of the intersection, causing it to roll over and hit a Ford Edge that was stopped at the intersection.

Brantford fire extricated two people from the van. Police said three people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 48-year-old woman from Brantford has been charged with careless driving.