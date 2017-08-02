

CTV Kitchener





A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Norfolk County on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 24 near Windham Centre Road in Townsend.

The woman was ejected from one of the vehicles and died on scene, while police said two other drivers and a passenger were taken to hospital with serious, non, life-threatening injuries.

A fourth driver suffered minor injuries.

Highway 24 remained closed between Windham road 7 and Concession 8 into the overnight.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman killed in the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision. Police are investigating.