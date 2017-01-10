

A Guelph woman who was airlifted to hospital Monday is no longer considered to be in critical condition.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman, who was driving an SUV that left the road and hit a hydro pole in Woolwich, is now listed in serious but stable condition.

The collision left the woman trapped in her vehicle, with firefighters having to cut the SUV apart to free her.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.