A woman was taken to hospital Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Weber Street and Fergus Avenue.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 72-year-old woman’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.